High School volunteer group, ‘Men of Vision,’ hand out food to those in need across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Every Saturday, you can find a group of high school students, volunteering their time by handing out food to those in need.

These students are part of Men of Vision Inc., an organization that focuses of community service, brotherhood, and post high school plans.

“And we also really focus on the members go to either military college or trade school, those are our three biggest things,” said Men of Vision President, Zion Wright.

The group has been helping Feeding Tampa Bay hand out food to families in the Sulphur Springs area during the pandemic. But handing out food and helping their community is something they have been doing long before the pandemic started.

“We’ve been doing trinity café just before the pandemic, it was at trinity. They have moved it here just to make sure everyone is safe with distancing,”

State Attorney Andrew Warren was also volunteering on Saturday morning. He tells 8 On Your Side he is proud of these young men being leaders in their community and giving up their time every weekend to help out those in need.

LATEST STORIES: