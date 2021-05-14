Tampa high school students give back to Gold Star mother

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay high school students will honor a Gold Star mother this weekend, giving back to her after her son lost his life serving in the military.

Army Specialist Corey Kowall was killed in a combat mission in Afghanistan. His mother, Kelly, created My Warriors Place in Ruskin, where she’s helped provide refuge and support to more than 5,000 veterans and their families.

This weekend, with the help of the non-profit group Believe With Me, Kelly will be on the receiving end of some help.

Students from Jesuit High School are going to give My Warriors Place a bit of a facelift with new irrigation, landscaping and demolition work.

“Being around these Gold Star families and seeing their spirit of overcoming through grief and pain, I have seen this really inspire our students to push harder in academics or sports or demand more of themselves,” Believe With Me CEO Lyette Reback said.

If you’d like to get involved with Gold Star families and Believe With Me, you can learn more here.