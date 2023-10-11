TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s an alarming new report about the mental health of Gen-Z, specifically people between the ages of 18 and 26.

Harmony Healthcare IT, a health data management firm, found that 61% of Gen-Z has a medically diagnosed anxiety condition and struggling with the uncertainty about the future.

The firm surveyed 997 Gen-Z’ers who struggle with anxiety about how it impacts their lives. Many say the high cost of living is one of the biggest issues that Gen-Z faces, especially as they enter the working world.

“There’s a ton that’s coming at you, and you’re thrust into it and we don’t really know what to do,” said Lance Fuquay, a recent graduate from Florida Atlantic University.

The report also includes additional data about Gen-Z anxiety. More than 60% of Gen-Z has an anxiety disorder. 54% say their anxiety has gotten worse in 2023, and 45% are anxious about finances.

“Housing affordability, student loan debt, and just the constant political strife we have right now between the two parties,” Fuquay said. “I think those are the biggest things I’ve seen.”

School psychologist, Michelle Tano, said the challenges Gen-Z faces are complex, but possible to overcome.

“We’re way more connected to what’s going on in the world,” she said. “There are tragic events happening that can absolutely be anxiety-provoking, but what we can do as an individual in our daily lives is interact with the people we’re with. I think that’s where you start to feel empowered.”

View the full report by clicking here.