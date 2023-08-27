HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are starting to announce closures related to Tropical Storm Idalia.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Idalia formed and is projected to eventually become a hurricane and move west of Tampa Bay, bringing rain to the area early this week.

Citrus County

Citrus County Schools will be on a half-day schedule on Monday, Aug. 28. All schools will be CLOSED on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Following Monday’s dismissal, schools will be operation as shelters in the afternoon.

Dismissal for Elementary: 12:35 p.m.

Dismissal for Middle School: 11:20 a.m.

Dismissal for High Schools: 11:40 a.m.

All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities are also canceled beginning Monday afternoon until further notice.

Hernando County

The Hernando County School District announced schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday day in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

With schools closed, the Office of Emergency Management will use several Hernando schools as shelters for residents.

“To prepare and manage those facilities, HCSD will close all schools and most district offices Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 28-30,” the district shared on social media.

Hernando School Shelters will open on Monday at noon.

Hillsborough County remains OPEN

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced all schools and district offices will be open as normal on Monday, Aug. 28. The school said Monday is already scheduled as an early release day. Students will be dismissed an hour early

The district is in contact with the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management and will have an update tomorrow afternoon regarding any impacts to school beyond Monday.

