Hernando man’s take-out trailer stolen, and so was his livelihood

RIDGE MANOR, Fla (WFLA) — A Hernando County man is wondering how he’s going to support himself after thieves made off with the trailer he uses to cook up and serve take-out food.

For two years, Dave Alley served the people in the Ridge Manor area from his take-out stand. But Sunday morning, it all came to a crashing halt.

That’s when he got a call from the woman who runs the nearby produce stand and flea market.

“She asked me if I had moved my trailer out last night. And that’s when I kind of got the feeling that something was seriously wrong” said Alley.

Twenty-two feet long. Totally re-done to his specs. Worth $30,000 with all the equipment and supplies. Somebody took “Dave’s takeout” from the parking lot near Treiman Boulevard and Cortez.

“I think it was scoped out and then waited for an opportunity, come in and they knew what they was going to do, in and out of here in just a matter of seconds,” he said.

Famous among locals for mouth-watering burgers, hot dogs, fish sandwiches and more, Alley said he had quite a following.

“It tears me up. It’s my livelihood” he said.

Early Monday morning, a cop spotted the trailer in Clermont, being hauled by an older Ford F-250. But Alley hadn’t reported it stolen yet, so the thief drove on.

He has a message for the crooks. “You’re messing with someone’s livelihood. Their life. Bring it back. I don’t expect that’s going to happen” said Alley.



He does have a glimmer of hope. “Just the only hope is maybe a Christmas miracle that somebody sees it and they find it” he said.

Alley is offering a $1000 reward for the return of his take-out trailer. He’s hoping somebody spots it and it comes back to him and he can continue exactly where he left off.

LATEST STORIES: