HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young girl remains in “extremely critical condition” after she was recused from drowning Wednesday evening.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Hernando Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 4:14 p.m. to a home on Deltona Blvd. regarding a drowning.

Deputies said the 911 caller said she was notified by a neighbor that a “child had possibly drowned in a swimming pool.” While speaking with the dispatcher, the caller, who is a nurse, quickly responded to the residence.

The sheriff’s office said the caller administered CPR until fire and rescue crews arrived.

When crews arrived, first responders continued performing life-saving measures and quickly took the girl to Oak Hill Hospital. According to police, she was later taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg due to her critical condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies said the drowning was “nothing more than a tragic accident.” However, officials will continue to investigate the incident.

