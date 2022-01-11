Wrong-way driver arrested after wreck that killed 6-month-old, mom in Spring Hill, FHP says

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man has been arrested following the fatal wreck that killed a Weeki Wachee woman and her 6-month-old son Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Corey Andrew French, 30, was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes of US-19 at Breakwater Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. when he hit the mother’s SUV while she turned north onto the highway.

Troopers said after hitting the SUV, French’s pickup truck hit another SUV, knocking it into a pickup truck.

The mother died at the scene, and her son was taken to a hospital for treatment but succumbed from his injuries, according to the FHP report. French suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Troopers said French was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday after he was released from the hospital on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and VOP – violation of injunction for possessing a firearm.

French’s prior arrests in Hernando County include battery and possession of marijuana.

The FHP said charges related to the crash are pending.