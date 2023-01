BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A World War II practice rocket was found over the weekend at a trail in Brooksville.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said its bomb team assisted Hernando County deputies after a military ordnance was found at the Kindlewood Trail.

Deputies said a homeowner dug up the rocket with his excavator and called law enforcement officers.

Researchers later determined the rocket was safe to move and took it to MacDill Air Force base in Tampa.