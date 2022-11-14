HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 50-year-old woman found asleep in a closed Hernando County Target parking lot was busted for trafficking in fentanyl Thursday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies performing a security check at the Target store located at 4410 Commercial Way in Spring Hill came across a double-parked silver Ford Taurus on the far side of the parking lot around 11:48 p.m.

As the store was not open for business, the deputies checked what they considered to be a “suspicious vehicle.” When they got closer, the deputies saw a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat.

To check the female’s well-being, one deputy called out to her and knocked on the driver’s window several times. Eventually, the woman became woke up and opened the driver’s door.

“During this time, the female was very lethargic and demonstrated difficulty gaining her senses,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The woman, later identified as 50-year-old Danielle Marie Richards, told the deputies she was “ok” and was just taking a nap.

While talking with the woman, the deputy saw a syringe filled with a “red liquid substance” on the passenger seat. A second syringe was found on the floorboard, behind the driver’s seat.

The deputies then asked Richards to step out of the vehicle so a thorough search could be conducted.

Inside a black nylon zip-up bag, which had been placed in the engine bay next to the vehicle’s battery, deputies found several plastic bags which contained methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Deputies said the meth weighed 68.2 grams. The eight plastic bags of powder-like substance had a combined weight of 23.2 grams.

Deputies also found a silver cylinder containing 23 pills — 6 morphine sulfate 60 mg, 3 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 15 mg, 10 Oxycodone Hydrochloride 5 mg, 3 Clonazepam 1 mg, and several unidentified pills).

Based on the items found in the vehicle, Richards was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,500.