Woman dies on side of Hernando Co. road; death considered suspicious

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have opened a death investigation in Spring Lake after a woman died on the side of a highway. Her death is considered suspicious.

Deputies found the woman next to Spring Lake Highway, just south of Hayman Road, after receiving a report of a person down.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the area before dawn Sunday is asked to call Detective Tom Breedlove at (352) 754-6830.

LATEST STORIES: