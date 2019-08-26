Woman with medical condition missing in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a woman who suffers from medical conditions that require immediate attention.

Bonnie Poulsen, 64, was last seen at 12:05 p.m. Monday after walking away from her home on Cedarfield Drive in Ridge Manor.

The search for Poulsen is currently centered in the area of the Whispering Oaks subdivision in Ridge Manor, deputies say.

Poulsen is described as 4 foot 11 inches and 125 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with flower print, black Spandex pants and flip-flop-type sandals.

If you have seen Bonnie Poulsen or know her current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830