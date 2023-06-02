HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is accused of trying to bribe a person with AirPods to trick her pregnant ex-fiancée into taking an abortion pill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, the victim, who was 11 weeks pregnant, contacted the sheriff’s office in April and said she believed someone tried to bribe her ex-fiancée to kill her unborn child.

The victim’s ex allegedly told her Haley Raborn, 21, had asked her to give her an abortion pill, and showed her Snapchat messages corroborating the allegations that included “premeditated instructions on how to carry out the crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Raborn allegedly offered to pay the ex with a pair of AirPods after she carried out the crime.

After sending the messages, deputies said Raborn met with the victim’s ex and gave her the pill she wanted her to use, but the ex turned the pill over to detectives.

Investigators later learned Raborn had created a fake Facebook account with the victim’s name and photo, which they believe was used to thwart their investigation.

When detectives spoke with Raborn at her residence, they said she admitted to trying to have the victim take the abortion pill without her consent and creating a fake social media account.

Raborn told detectives she got the pill from an online doctor and showed no remorse, according to deputies.

Raborn was arrested Thursday and charged with soliciting and attempting murder on an unborn child by injury to the mother and tampering with and fabricating physical evidence.

She is being held on a $105,000 bond.

Deputies said the victim was able to obtain a restraining order against Raborn.

An investigation is ongoing.