SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was rescued from a Spring Hill home after a fire began as a result of cooking, fire crews said.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the automatic fire alarm around 12:44 p.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of Apricot Lane.

When fire rescue arrived, smoke was seen coming out from the front of the home.

Initial reports indicated the victim had evacuated, but as crews moved in, they located an elder woman still inside.

After firefighters were able to evacuate her, she was evaluated and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire was determined to be from cooking, as they confined the fire to the kitchen area around the stove.

Cooking fires are the number one result of house fires in the U.S., according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.