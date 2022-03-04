Woman reported missing after date, Hernando deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen leaving her home Thursday to go on a date with a man she met online.

Deputies said Eva-Marie Love Mintzer, 25, was last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. when she left her home on Moondance Circle in Brooksville, to go on a date with a man she met on a social media platform.

According to reports, Mintzer’s family members never saw the man or his vehicle when he came to pick up Eva-Marie. Deputies said Eva-Marie told her family the man’s name was Johnathon Kinsman Gullo.

Since Mintzer left to “go on a date” with Gullo, neither have been heard from since.

Authorities described Mintzer as being a white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, weighing 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety and personality disorder. She takes medication for same and does not have her medication with her.

Deputies said they believe Gullo to be driving a blue 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, with FL tag 64GUP.

Anyone with information on Mintzer or Gullo’s whereabouts, or have seen them since March 3 is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

