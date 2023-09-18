WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in the “advanced stages of decomposition” inside a Weeki Wachee home Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Darts Street to investigate a report of a missing woman and met her family members outside of the home. Her relatives told authorities they were contacted by the woman’s friend, who was concerned because she hadn’t seen her in several days.

Deputies entered the home and found the woman in a bedroom. According to HCSO, the woman was “obviously deceased” and was “in the advanced stages of decomposition.”

Deputies said they “immediately noted suspicious circumstances surrounding the death” and contacted major case detectives and forensic specialists, who took over the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Deputies later learned the victim’s significant other and the victim’s vehicle, a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am with the Florida tag CG2VH, were both missing.

Model of the Pontiac courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives were unable to confirm the victim’s partner’s well-being. She has since been entered into the FCIC/NCIC database as a missing, endangered person.

The victim’s vehicle is also missing and was entered into a database as a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the victim’s partner and/or the 2005 Pontiac is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.