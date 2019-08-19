Woman critical after date attacked her with hammer while 7-year-old home, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Graphic details have been released in the case of the woman who was severely beaten in her Brooksville apartment, showing she met the man online and her 7-year-old child witnessed the attack.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday deputies said they were called to the Freedom Gardens Apartments to investigate a report of a woman being severely beaten.

A neighbor heard a woman screaming and went to her apartment to check on her. When he knocked on the victim’s door, the woman opened it and stated she’d been hit in the head with a hammer and asked him to call 911.

The victim’s 7-year-old child was in the apartment during the attack and was extremely upset.

When the neighbor initially heard the screams, he said he looked out the window and saw 29-year-old Timothy Kydd running from the apartment.

The woman was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors determined she had multiple skull fractures, an orbital fracture and a cervical fracture. She was then taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.

The woman reportedly told detectives she met Kydd on an online dating site that day before the attack.

The woman drove to Ocala to pick up Kydd and brought him back to her apartment where they, along with her child, spent the night.

According to deputies, the woman and Kydd argued throughout the night and again in the morning about sexual relations.

In the morning, the woman told Kydd he needed to leave. After being told to leave, deputies said Kydd hit the woman in the head with a hammer. Kydd then allegedly placed his hand over the her mouth, preventing her from screaming.

The sheriff’s office said the 7-year-old came running to the woman’s bedroom after hearing the commotion. Kydd then allegedly hit the victim again, but she was able to scream, which alerted the neighbor.

Kydd left the apartment and the woman was able to lock the door to prevent him from returning.

Kydd left a backpack containing identification, however, detectives were not sure if the ID’s actually belonged to him or if it was fraudulent as he provided the victim with a different name.

Deputies say once they were able to identify Kydd, they learned he had previous arrests for violent crimes and had open cases in other local jurisdictions.

A warrant was issued for Kydd for attempted murder with no bond.

Throughout Saturday evening, Kydd took the opportunity to post on Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page regarding the incident. He even called the sheriff’s office to speak to the case’s detective and said he was in Georgia. However, deputies found him just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Marion County.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.