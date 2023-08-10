HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla, (WFLA) — A Springhill woman was arrested after making a fictitious account and pretending that someone was sending her child sexual abuse material through social media, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ronda Hawkins, 42, contacted the FDLE to report someone for soliciting and distributing files depicting child sex abuse. She told officials that a suspect sent her the material through social media.

Hawkins said the suspect had also solicited her to arrange for the “suspect” to have sex with a minor, record the crime, and then sell those images.

Upon investigation, agents discovered the social media profile of the suspect was fake and had been created by Hawkins herself.

Her scheme included creating a profile to “communicate” with and transmit the images to herself. She then falsely reported the crime to authorities.

Hawkins was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Hernando County Jail.

She was charged with falsifying a police report, identity theft, transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the FDLE website.