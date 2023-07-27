HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Jennifer Odom disappeared after she stepped off the school bus in rural Pasco County on a Friday afternoon in 1993. She was never seen alive again.

Jennifer’s classmates reported that they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following the 12-year-old as she walked home on Feb. 19, 1993. However, she never made it to her door.

Six days later, Jennifer’s body was found in an abandoned orange grove after a massive search effort near Dade City. However, her clothes were missing and have never been found.

About two years later, a couple looking for scrap metal found Jennifer’s backpack and clarinet case.

In Nov. 2016, a person provided information about Jennifer’s case to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. However, detectives never revealed anything about the tip.

On Thursday, Hernando County deputies announced that an arrest has been made in Jennifer’s case.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will provide new details about the case at 10 a.m. Thursday.

