Wheelie-popping motorcyclist killed in Hernando Co. crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was “popping wheelies” shortly before they were killed in a crash in Hernando County Friday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck happened on Mariner Boulevard and Augustine Road about 2:20 p.m.

According to deputies, the operator of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Mariner Boulevard. Witnesses say the motorcyclist was racing another vehicle and “popping wheelies” prior to the collision.

The motorcyclist died on scene and the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

No charges are pending, according to the report.