Wheelchair-bound woman saved by firefighters after Brooksville home catches fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville woman is now safe with family after fire rescue officials say her bedroom caught fire and she was unable to escape.

Officials say the Hernando County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services (HCFES) and Brooksville Fire Department (BFD) received a call just before 2 a.m. Thursday for a reported fire in the 800 block of St. Francis Street. The call came in by the 63-year-old homeowner, who is confined to a wheelchair.

According to HCFES, the homeowner told fire rescue officials her bedroom was on fire and unable to get out.

Hernando County deputies arrived at the home before the fire department and were able to rescue the homeowner safely. The sheriff’s office says four deputies were able to lift the woman out of her bed, carried her out of the home, and placed her in a wheelchair a safe distance away from the burning home.

Deputies were also able to save two dogs who were also trapped in the burning home.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

Officials say the first fire engine arrived within three mines and began to attack the fire. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, however, caused heavy damage to the bedroom.

A release from HCFES says the cause of the fire was from a cigarette that was near the homeowner’s oxygen cannula, which caught the bedsheets on fire.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital and was discharged with family members several hours later. She will be staying with her family and Red Cross has been notified for assistance.

HCFES and BFD responded to the home with three fire engines, one ladder truck, two advanced life support medic units, fire corps, and three battalion chiefs, totaling 16 people.