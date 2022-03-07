Weeki Wachee fire contained but dry conditions still a concern

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla (WFLA) — A 155-acre fire in the Weeki Wachee preserve is now contained, but is still burning inside containment lines.

The Florida Forest Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue worked through the weekend to limit the spread of the fire. It’s progress, but the dry conditions are still a concern.

Judy Tear with the Florida Forest Service said while there is no burn ban in effect right now, everyone needs to be very careful with open flames.

“We are super dry and you are responsible for your fire and if it gets out you could be liable for that,” Tear said. “So, that means even if you have a backyard warming fire, when you go in for the evening it has to be cold to the touch.”

Weeki Wachee resident Bob Ziegler lives across from the preserve and kept an eye on conditions throughout the weekend.

“We were sitting out on the porch and I just noticed black smoke coming up again,” he said. “Last night the flames were up over the trees.”

He was also in the area in 2017 when another fire forced evacuations in his neighborhood.

Tear is concerned conditions are similar this year.

“Right now we are moving into growing season, so any water that does land, immediately the plants suck up or the trees suck up,” Tear said. “So, just because it rains doesn’t mean we have moisture in the ground.”

The area remains closed to the public.