HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman suffering from a back injury more than 70 miles off the Gulf Coast was airlifted to safety on Tuesday.

U.S. Coast Guard crews said they reached the 42-year-old woman, who was aboard a 34-foot boat, about 73 miles west of Hernando Beach.

Crews hoisted the woman into their rescue helicopter before setting a course for the nearest hospital.

Officials said the woman was injured when she fell to the deck as the boat encountered a big wave.

Her condition is currently unknown.