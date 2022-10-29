TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of professional good boy K9 Justice’s radio sign-off, ending his eight years of service.

According to the sheriff’s office, he has helped with 125 apprehensions and 14 dog bites. He also helped detect hundreds of grams of narcotics, including cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

“K9 Justice, enjoy your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service,” the dispatch said.