BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is in mourning after their loved one, 81-year-old Ed Mead, was killed Thursday night at the High Point community in Brooksville.

Deputies said Jeremy Jason Patterson, 23, killed the victim Thursday night.

After an extensive search that stretched into Friday night, authorities found the man in the woods near the community.

“Our gate guard was there to keep us safe, and now he’s dead,” resident Arlene Dyer said. “Why?”

Ed Mead and his family

Dyer was the one who called 911 after spotting the suspect.

The 81-year-old’s family spoke with 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers off-camera, providing these photos of Mead.

He is remembered as a man who loved his job and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

They say he had a kind soul and touched the lives of people like Dave Bittle who stopped at the guard house Friday to pray.

“Very upset,” he said. “Eddie was a very good man. It’s hard to believe that something like this could happen.”

A vigil will be held for Mead in front of the High Point Community’s guard house at 6 p.m. Saturday.