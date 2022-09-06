BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man shot in the parking lot of a Brooksville 7-Eleven died Monday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at 7:20 p.m. Monday, the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead after being shot during an argument with another man earlier that morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 1:12 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on South Broad Street. Deputies found the suspect in the case, 22-year-old Jonathan Mark Rentillo, in a mobile home park nearby and took him into custody.

Rentillo initially faced charges for aggravated battery and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm, but his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder following the victim’s death, according to his jail record.

As of this report, he is being held on no bond.