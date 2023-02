SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened in the wooded area behind a Lowe’s on Commercial Way.

No information on the victim has been released.

The suspect was said to be a black woman who was on the run. However, she was later taken into custody.

She has not been identified yet, as of the latest information.