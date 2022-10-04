HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911, according to an announcement from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said calls made from phones on the Verizon cellular network to 911 operators may fail. Deputies said 911 operators may hear the caller if the connection is made, but the caller may not be able to hear the operator.

Deputies said if the call rings the Emergency Communications Center but fails, operators will call back.

Text to 911 is still available.

Verizon Wireless users are advised to contact the temporary administrative line set up until the issue is fixed. The temporary line can be reached at 352-754-6850.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.