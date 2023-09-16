TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a vehicle into a home and a swimming pool in Spring Hill on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Hernando County Fire Rescue posted images on social media showing the SUV in a pool at a home in the 300 block of Keltner Court. They said the vehicle hit part of the home and ended up in the pool.

The fire rescue said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for evaluation. There was no word on any injuries.

Source: Hernando County Fire

Officials did not say if they knew what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Part of the home sustained significant damage. The fire rescue has requested building inspectors to evaluate it.

Further information was not immediately available.