US-19 closed due to police activity in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies have closed down all lanes of traffic on US-19 (Commercial Way) in the area of Town Square Mall and Chili’s.

According to deputies, both the north and southbound lanes are closed until further notice.

Deputies say they are trying to negotiate with a person who is considering self-harm.

