Two killed in Brooksville shooting, believed to be domestic, deputies say

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in Brooksville early Thursday morning, according to a statement.

The sheriff’s office said residents in the Fort Dade Avenue and Cobb Road area reported the shooting at 12:20 a.m. Investigators said two people died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident appears to be domestic, and deputies said there’s no active threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released by detectives at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss