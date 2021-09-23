Two killed in Brooksville shooting, believed to be domestic, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in Brooksville early Thursday morning, according to a statement.

The sheriff’s office said residents in the Fort Dade Avenue and Cobb Road area reported the shooting at 12:20 a.m. Investigators said two people died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident appears to be domestic, and deputies said there’s no active threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released by detectives at a later time.