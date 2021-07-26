HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is in critical condition after a Monday morning shooting at a clinic in Brooksville, authorities said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire at the BioSpine Institute, 7101 Mariner Boulevard.

About 30 deputies arrived minutes later to evacuate the clinic, and found the suspect in an office toward the back of the building. It’s unclear how many people were inside the building when the shots rang out.

“Some people were just running out. Some people ran to a church next door,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Denise Moloney. “People were just getting out of there and getting to whatever safe place they could.”

Moloney said a woman sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. The shooter was also injured and rushed to an area hospital.

“It is believed the two individuals are known to each other,” Moloney said. The woman’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Authorities are still working to determine how the shooter sustained a gunshot wound.

“It wasn’t from one of our deputies. We did not engage him,” Moloney said.

Moloney said detectives were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

NOTE: The sheriff’s office previously reported two people were in custody, but an updated release states only one person was detained. This story has been corrected.