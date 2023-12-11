SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men are behind bars after investigators say they stole several large bottles of liquor in Spring Hill on Friday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Johnnie Ray Magee, 70, and Michael Terrance Brinson, 64, were seen stealing bottles from the Walmart located at 1485 Commercial Way.

When deputies arrived at the store, Walmart employees said the men had also committed similar thefts on three separate occasions between Nov. 9 and Dec. 8.

The sheriff’s office said there were also two pending investigations involving the same individuals for similar incidents.

Shortly after arriving, deputies managed to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a white Mercedes sedan, entering the parking lot of another business that sold liquor. Investigators said they found unopened bottles of liquor in the back seat and the trunk of the vehicle. Both suspects were taken into custody.

Magee is facing charges of grand theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Brinson is also facing charges of grand theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.