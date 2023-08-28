HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville (Special Needs ONLY)
  • D. S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (General population and Pet Friendly)
  • Nature Coast Technical, 4057 California St. in Brooksville (General population)
  • Hernando High, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville (General population)

Evacuation Zones

  • Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C, all residents living in coastal, low-lying areas, or manufactured homes are included.

Current Warnings

  • Storm surge and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Hernando Beach and Bayport
  • A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Brooksville, Spring Hill, and High Point

Contacts

  • Call 352-754-4083