HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

West Hernando Middle School , 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville (Special Needs ONLY)

, (Special Needs ONLY) D. S. Parrott Middle School , 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (General population and Pet Friendly)

, (General population and Pet Friendly) Nature Coast Technical , 4057 California St. in Brooksville (General population)

, (General population) Hernando High, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville (General population)

Evacuation Zones

Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C, all residents living in coastal, low-lying areas, or manufactured homes are included.

Current Warnings

Storm surge and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Hernando Beach and Bayport

A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Brooksville, Spring Hill, and High Point

Contacts