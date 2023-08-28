HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville (Special Needs ONLY)
- D. S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (General population and Pet Friendly)
- Nature Coast Technical, 4057 California St. in Brooksville (General population)
- Hernando High, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville (General population)
Evacuation Zones
- Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C, all residents living in coastal, low-lying areas, or manufactured homes are included.
Current Warnings
- Storm surge and Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Hernando Beach and Bayport
- A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Brooksville, Spring Hill, and High Point
Contacts
- Call 352-754-4083