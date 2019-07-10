Tree trimming scam makes its way through Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new tree trimming scam that is making its way through the Tampa Bay area.

Deputies say in the recent weeks, several residents in the area have been victimized by individuals posing as tree trimmers.

The individuals go into an area under the disguise of operating a legitimate tree trimming service. Some say they work for a power company, while others state they were hired to trim a neighbor’s tree.

According to deputies, one individual distracts the homeowner by asking to go to the homeowner’s backyard to discuss which trees are going to be trimmed. While the homeowner is distracted, another person enters the house and steals anything of value.

If you are approached in a similar manner, deputies say to ask for their credentials and to lock all doors and windows whenever you leave your home.