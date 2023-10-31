BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-month-old boy died after falling into a pond at a home in Brooksville on Monday.

Officials responded to a home on Powell Road just after 4:30 p.m. for a possible drowning, according to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members called 911 and reported the toddler was unresponsive after falling into a decorative pond. They started performing CPR on the boy before paramedics arrived.

The child was air-lifted to St. Joseph’s hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “The incident appears to have been a tragic accident.”