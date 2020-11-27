Tractor-trailer explodes into flames near Brooksville Walmart, store reopens to Black Friday shoppers

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a fiery explosion led to three tractor-trailers catching fire near Walmart in Brooksville on Black Friday, temporarily shutting the store down on what’s usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

According to a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy who was stationed in the parking lot of the Walmart on Cortez Boulevard heard an explosion near the west end of the store just after 5 a.m. The deputy called for back-up and help from the fire department as he responded to the area of the fire.

When the deputy got to the back, west end of the store, the sheriff’s office says he found a tractor-trailer on fire near two other tractor-trailers. The deputy checked to make sure no one was in the tractor-trailers and was able to find and remove someone from one that was not on fire.

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

When additional deputies got to the scene, the sheriff’s office says they helped evacuate the store because of how close the tractor-trailers were parked to the building.

The fire eventually spread to the other two tractor-trailers. By 7:30 a.m., it appeared the flames had been put out but the tractor-trailer was still smoldering.

The sheriff’s office confirmed at 8 a.m. the fire had been extinguished and deputies had cleared the scene.

Walmart was closed as crews fought the fire and all entry points to the store were shut down, but the store reopened to shoppers around 8 a.m.

Deputies say no one was injured in the explosion or the fire. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.