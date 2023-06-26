TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A toddler died Sunday, days after being hospitalized from a near-drowning at a Hernando County home, according to authorities.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a home on Deltona Boulevard on June 21 after a 911 caller reported the situation.

The caller, who worked as a nurse, said a neighbor told her that a child possibly drowned in a pool.

According to the sheriff’s office, the nurse began giving the toddler CPR until rescue personnel arrived and took the child to a hospital.

Detectives said John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg informed them that the child died of medical complications.

Investigators said the child’s death was a “tragic accident.”