TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were hit by an SUV shortly after midnight Saturday in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 19-year-old from Weeki Wachee was driving a RAV4 north on Marvelwood Road when she hit two pedestrians that were walking in the road.

One pedestrian, a 44-year-old man from Weeki Wachee, died of his injuries. The other, a 37-year-old Sarasota woman, suffered minor injuries.

The surviving pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to troopers.