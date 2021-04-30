Tampa men accused in Spring Hill vehicle burglary spree

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says four men from Tampa have been charged in a vehicle burglary spree in Spring Hill.

Deputies say they were called to Nantucket Cove Apartments just before 3 a.m. on April 25 for reports of a vehicle burglary. The victim told deputies that he’d seen four men in the parking lot wearing all black and acting suspiciously, before one of them got into his vehicle.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, one of the deputies saw the four men near the apartment complex’s entrance. When they were spotted, they ran to a nearby wooded area. Deputies say the men then got into a white vehicle and sped away.

Deputies say they tried to pull the car over as it headed south on Commercial Way. Eventually they stopped near Wendy Court and all four men were removed from the vehicle and detained on site.

In the vehicle, deputies say they found dark-colored clothes, gloves and multiple prying tools along with various items like a woman’s wallet, multiple cell phones and two black pouches.

The victim responded to the scene and was able to identify the four suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim also provided video surveillance of the men in the Nantucket Cove parking lot. Multiple victims at the complex reported additional burglaries while the traffic stop was happening.

According to the sheriff’s office, all four of the suspects live in Tampa. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old while deputies say the passengers in the vehicle were 20-year-old Ralphel Allen, 18-year-old Jacquan Howard and 19-year-old Demetrius Nelson.





(Photos: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Allen, Howard and Nelson were each charged with five counts of felony burglary-conveyance and five counts of felony possession of burglary tools. Allen and Howard received $64,000 bonds while Nelson’s bond was set at $16,000.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with three counts of felony burglary-conveyance and three counts of felony possession of burglary tools before being released into the custody of a parent.