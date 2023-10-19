TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was accused of running away from the site of a fatal DUI crash on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Mariner Blvd. between Quality Drive and County Line Road just before 7 p.m.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Reinier Casola Rodriguez, 38, of Tampa, missed a curve in the road and hit the center median. The front seat passenger, identified as a 34-year-old man from West Palm Beach, was not wearing as seatbelt and fell out of the truck.

The truck swerved onto the shoulder of the road and finally came to a stop after striking a utility box. Rodriguez was accused of running away from the crash site and was tracked down by a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office K-9 about a mile away, according to FHP.

The front seat passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Two men from Miami, who were also in the pickup at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was accused of hitting a nurse that was treating him. Despite refusing to provide a breath or blood sample for testing, FHP troopers determined he was impaired at the time of the crash.

He was transported to the Hernando County Jail after being discharged from the hospital. Rodriguez was charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving while license suspended (involving a death), and felony battery.