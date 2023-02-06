Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old Tampa man was struck and killed Sunday evening in what authorities described as a hit and run along CR-587 in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 30-year-old parked his Ford F-150 on the sidewalk adjacent to CR-587 (Mariner Boulevard) around 7:20 to help load an SUV on his hauler trailer.

While the man worked near the road, troopers said he was struck by an SUV that failed to stop and fled the scene.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

FHP said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2017 or newer BMW sport utility vehicle (X series).

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.