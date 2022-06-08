HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s office responded to a Hampton Inn located in Spring Hill on the report of a fraud.

Hotel staff told deputies that Marcus Montgomery, 25, had been staying at the hotel since May 17.

During that time management was notified he was using the Hilton Honors points of seven different people to pay for his stay.

The hotel was notified by a Hilton Honors member living in New York who was monitoring his account and reported fraudulent activity.

Deputies contact Montgomery at the hotel, revealing he used the Hilton Honors app to make the online hotel reservations, then using the honor points system to pay for the rooms.

Authorities said accessed the victim’s account using an online message app.

Montgomery was arrested on a charge of criminal use of personal identification informationa.

There may be additional charges, pending contact with the six remaining victims who live all across the United States.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he was initially held on a $2,000 bond.