Tampa Bay serial killer’s son believes more bodies are still buried in family’s yard

SPRING HILL, Fla (WFLA) – What does it feel like to have a serial killer as a father?

Lonely. Isolating. Humiliating. Depressing. All of those things. And more.

For Billy Mansfield, the son of a Hernando County serial killer, a normal life has eluded him for years. It’s been impossible.

The struggle to overcome his family’s dark past never ends. It is a daily battle, leaving him drained and severely depressed. The killer’s son knows firsthand how pervasive painful memories can be. The mental demons he’s face made their mark at a young age.

Serial killer, Billy Mansfield, was at the center of it all.

This photo provided by Billy Mansfield shows his father, convicted serial killer William “Billy” Mansfield. (Source: Billy Mansfield)

Billy Mansfield’s dad, William was convicted of carrying out the most unspeakable crimes, where young girls spent their final moments of life suffering and terrified.

Authorities said his father raped and strangled the mother of three and left her body in a ditch near a California campground where he and his brother, Billy’s uncle Gary were staying. While the woman’s death was being investigated in California, authorities in Hernando County found the bodies of four people at their parents home in Weeki Wachee, now Spring Hill.

Their cases made national headlines.

A constant worry plagued his son, Billy. How do you explain to strangers that your family has a history of murder, abuse and prolific drug use? How exactly do you tell someone your father is a convicted serial killer who murdered five girls, then buried them in the yard of your childhood home? Then, there’s the grandfather who did time in prison as a twice-convicted child molester. And finally, an uncle so heavily-addicted to methamphetamine, his arrest record read like a phone book with countless drug charges, many of them based at home where a meth lab was always cooking toxic chemicals.

This was his real-life horror show, a past bringing deep shame, embarrassment and ultimately epic grief. He thought he survived the worst of it. He would soon realize, his battle to survive his past would last a lifetime.

For him, the goal was clear. Find peace, channel it, savor it and stop running from his past and the demons it held. He welcomed the challenge, desperate for a normal life.

The peace he desperately searched for was a long, winding road that only led to more roads. He just wanted to arrive at the end, where a finish line awaited, along with a prize, the promise of happiness. But for Billy, that simply does not exist. Living a life, free from chaos after trying to outrun his past, was exhausting.

People were judgmental. They were mean. They hated his family.

He carried the sins of his serial killer father, day and night. People wouldn’t let him forget. They also assumed that if his father was a ruthless murderer, he must have those same traits.

He says he will spend a lifetime paying for his father’s crimes, which were committed during a time when he was just learning to ride a bike, never knowing bodies were buried just a few feet away.

He grew up fast.

“It’s been brought up nonstop my whole life. I can’t get away from it. People call you a bad person,” Billy, who lives in Michigan, told News Channel 8. “I think that’s where the PTSD comes from, cause you block it out of your mind. You can’t really comprehend what’s going on. Then over the years you get asked a lot of questions like the ones you’re asking and. When you get older, it starts flooding your mind with what happened.”

Billy still has a relationship with his father, who is currently serving four life sentences in a California prison. The father and son talk three times a week. No topic is off limits, including tough questions.

“I’m not going to say he committed those murders, that’s the only thing I asked him. ‘Did you commit those murders? No, I didn’t commit them,'” he recalled his father saying.

Mansfield will never return to Florida, where his childhood home was the subject of a massive search this week. He says he believes more bodies are buried there and wants search teams to keep looking.

“Personally, I think there’s a lot,” he told us. “I just can’t see someone gonna stop at one. And if there’s four and five, you ain’t stopping at one, you ain’t stopping at four and five.”

He is still searching for peace these days, while battling brutal PTSD.

Mansfield said he hopes the families of the women who were found decades ago buried in his family’s yard can find peace as well, and that he wants the excavations to continue.

“I’d always love to see them put at peace. It’s terrible. It’s unthinkable. What if it’s my family? People deserve to be happy,” Mansfield said.

