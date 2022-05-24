WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Weeki Wachee Springs is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with a public art project named “Destination Mermaids: The Tail Trail.”

The public art project is a partnership between Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau, Brooksville Main Street and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council.

Tampa Bay area artists are encouraged to apply to paint the 30 life-sized mermaid statues that will be placed all around Hernando County as part of the project.

Adding to the authenticity of the statues, a casting of a well-known Weeki Wachee Mermaid’s face will be used.

“I was a Weeki Wachee mermaid for seven years, so to be chosen for this, it’s really, really special. They always say ‘once a mermaid, always a mermaid.’ I get to have a statue around forever, so it gives me a real feel of that,” Kristy Lowman said.

Artists are required to submit designs to show how the the fiberglass statues will be painted. They are six feet tall and weigh about 80 pounds.

Solvent-based paint must be used by the selected artists.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to show their creative side. It’s a real legacy project for them to be a part of. I think any artist that is considering it, go for it!” Lowman said.

The deadline to apply for this art project is May 31 and submissions must be received by no later than 5 p.m. that day. You can find the all the application details on the Florida Mermaid Trail website.

The selected artists will be paid $1,000 and the unveiling is scheduled for Oct. 13 at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.