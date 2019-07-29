Swimming advisory issued at Pine Island Beach due to bacteria levels

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A swimming advisory has been issued for a beach in Hernando County due to bacteria levels.

County health officials announced the swim advisory for Pine Island Beach on Monday. The beach is located on Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill.

The swimming advisory is due to high bacteria levels. According to the health department website, a water test from July 25 found 70.5 or greater Enterococcus sp per 100 ml of water.

“This is a common occurrence in many areas of Florida after heavy rains,” health officials said in an email.

County officials say they will test the water at Pine Island again on July 31. An announcement will be made when the swimming advisory is lifted.

You can always check water quality at Florida beaches on the Florida Department of Health website.