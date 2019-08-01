Swim advisory lifted at Pine Island Beach

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials have lifted a swimming advisory that was issued earlier this week for a beach in Hernando County.

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County issued a swimming advisory for Pine Island Beach on Monday. The beach is located on Pine Island Drive in Spring Hill.

The health department announced Thursday the advisory had been lifted. The advisory was initially issued due to high bacteria levels.

A water test from July 25 found 70.5 or greater Enterococcus sp per 100 ml of water. A new water test was completed July 30 and found just moderate levels of the bacteria. The department of health website shows that test found between 35.5 to 70.4 Enterococcus sp her 100 ml of marine water.

You can always check water quality at Florida beaches on the Florida Department of Health website.