HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV struck a pedestrian in Spring Hill Thursday afternoon before it crashed into a home.

Troopers told 8 On Your Side the crash happened along the 10000 block of Spring Hill Drive.

An SUV crashed into a Hernando County home Thursday after it struck a pedestrian, according to FHP (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

An SUV crashed into a Hernando County home Thursday after it struck a pedestrian, according to FHP (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

An SUV crashed into a Hernando County home Thursday after it struck a pedestrian, according to FHP (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Preliminary reports stated the SUV was traveling eastbound on Spring Hill Drive when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a pedestrian, then a house.

Photos of the crash site showed what appeared to be a GMC SUV partially crashed through a home. Troopers said the driver and pedestrian were transported to area hospitals and are in “stable” condition.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.