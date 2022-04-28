HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV struck a pedestrian in Spring Hill Thursday afternoon before it crashed into a home.
Troopers told 8 On Your Side the crash happened along the 10000 block of Spring Hill Drive.
Preliminary reports stated the SUV was traveling eastbound on Spring Hill Drive when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a pedestrian, then a house.
Photos of the crash site showed what appeared to be a GMC SUV partially crashed through a home. Troopers said the driver and pedestrian were transported to area hospitals and are in “stable” condition.
