SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in Spring Hill Saturday morning after getting into a shooting between him and Hernando County deputies, according to a release.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:40 a.m., deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant to a wanted man on Feather Street in Spring Hill.

After making contact with the person, shots were fired, leading to the suspect’s death. The sheriff’s office did not explicitly state how the shooting began.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Little other information is known at this time as the investigation is still in its early stages. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident per standard procedure.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.