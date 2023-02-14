BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis identified the suspect in a homicide that took place at a homeless camp behind a Lowe’s in Spring Hill.

Nienhuis made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference on multiple homicide investigations in the area.

On Feb. 11, deputies got a call at about 4:20 p.m. about a stabbing in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. Nienhuis said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but he died of his injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as Regina Ritter, whose bicycle was found in the area. A deputy who actually had her phone number called her to see where she was.

“She said she was in the woods, and she was lost,” Nienhuis said.

Deputies found her near Hoffman Avenue and Bluewater Avenue and took her into custody for failing to pay child support.

Detectives searched Ritter’s bag and found a bloody knife that was believed to be used on the victim.

Nienhuis said witnesses told deputies the man and Ritter got into an argument, but he did not do anything to deserve getting stabbed.

Ritter has been charged with manslaughter in the man’s death. According to Nienhuis, she had an extensive arrest history including battery, domestic violence, and other crimes.

“People may say ‘why was she out on the street with this extensive history?'” Nienhuis said. “A lot of times our witnesses, particularly when it’s involved with a domestic dispute, our witnesses and our victims are not always willing to give us the information.”

The sheriff said while Ritter knew the victim, the situation was not a domestic incident.