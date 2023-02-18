BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that the suspect died after being shot by deputies after a standoff in Brooksville.

Hernando County deputies responded to a call about a shooting and structure fire at Erma Road in Brooksville Friday evening.

Sherrif Al Nienhuis told reporters that Steve J. Roosa, 64, shot a man and a woman at the property, one of whom managed to escape the scene and get to an ambulance. Deputies saved the male victim through a tactical evacuation due to Roosa being an active shooter.

For hours, deputies tried to negotiate with Roosa to get him out of the house before SWAT team members breached the home and used chemical agents to try to get him out.

The sheriff’s office said Roosa exited through the front door, still wielding the gun. According to deputies, the SWAT team members, in fear for their own safety, shot Roosa, killing him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting and plans on releasing more information in the future.

Deputies said both victims are alive. The female victim has been released from the hospital while the male victim is in critical but stable condition.